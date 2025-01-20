Saint Henry, bishop It is celebrated today, Monday, January 20, 2025 according to the calendar of Christian saints, among other names.

Saint Henry of Uppsala, an English religious, accompanied Henry Breakspear, who later became Pope Hadrian IV, during his campaign in Finland. He was consecrated bishop of Uppsala and made Turku the center of his missionary work, attracting Finns to the Christian faith. However, on January 20, 1160, he was murdered by a resentful Christian whom he had attempted to correct through church discipline.

On this Monday, January 20, 2025, the Catholic Church commemorates the saint of Ascla of Antinoe, Esteban Min Kuk-ka, Eustaquia Calafato, Eutimio, Fabian, Neophyte of Nicaea, Sebastian, Wulfstano, María Cristina of the Immaculate Conception.. Although the today it is known for Saint Henry, bishop and with which the Catholic religion pays tribute to people in Spain.

