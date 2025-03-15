The Christian Santoral celebrates today, Saturday, March 15, 2025 the saint of San Zacarías Popeamong others.

San Zacarías Pope was a pontiff of the Catholic Church from 741 to 752. Although his family had Greek origins, they belonged to the community of Griegos in Calabria. Before becoming Pope in 741, he served as deacon in the Roman Church. During his papacy, he worked to ensure peace in Ravenas’ exarcate through his communication with Litprando and also recognized the legitimacy of the new Carolingian dynasty in France.

Why do we celebrate the Saint Day of each person? This tradition comes from the Christian faith and commemorates the life of a relevant person within the Christian faith who dedicated/delivered his life to bring the Christian faith to the people who needed it.









The saints that are held today are collected in the Roman martyrology And that is where they are officially extracted. It is an encyclopedia that the Vatican is updating to include the canonizations that take place every year.

