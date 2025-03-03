Today, Monday, March 3, 2025, the Christian Santoral celebrates the saint of San Emeterio de Calahorrafollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

San Emeterio de Calahorra was a Roman soldier of the third century who suffered martyrdom, along with other companions, for remaining faithful to his Christian faith during a persecution in the Imperial Army. After his death, his grave became a veneration site for the faithful and, over time, he was recognized as a patron of Calahorra and Santander.

Today, San Emeterio de Calahorrathe Catholic Church celebrates the Onomastics of Anselmo de Nonántola, Artelaides, Asterio de Cesarea, Catalina Drexel, Celedonio, Cleonic, Eutropio de Amasea, Cunegunda, Marino de Caesarea, Medín, Teresa Eustoquio Verzeri. On Monday, March 3, 2025, he is known by San Emeterio de Calahorra and are the people who can celebrate this day.

Why do we celebrate the Saint Day of each person? This tradition comes from the Catholic religion and commemorates the life of a relevant person within the Catholic religion that he dedicated/delivered his life to bring the Christian faith to the people who needed it.









He Roman martyrology List the names of the Santoral as we know it. This name refers to a kind of book that the Vatican is updated by admission of new saints after the canonization.

Saints today March 3

The Santoral is much broader for each day. Today not only is it San Emeterio de Calahorra but we also celebrate the onomastics of:

Anselmo de Nonántola

Artelaides

Asterio of Caesarea

Catalina Drexel

Celedonio

Cleonic

AMASEA eutropio

Cunegunda

Marino de Caesarea

Medín

Teresa Eustoquio Verzeri

