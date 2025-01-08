Wednesday, January 8, 2025, the Saint of Saint Apolinar among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

Saint Apollinaris received his education at a school run by the Jesuits in Freiburg, where his Christian faith was formed under Ignatian spirituality. At the age of 23, he decided to join the Capuchin Order, being ordained a priest in 1764 and seeking to expand his knowledge in various areas. He studied oriental languages ​​in Paris and provided spiritual support to imprisoned sailors. During the French Revolution, when religious orders were suppressed, he joined the parish priest of Saint Sulpice to continue spreading the Christian message. However, he was falsely accused of having sworn loyalty to the constitution of the clergy and was executed in 1792 in the prison of the former Carmelite convent.

On this Wednesday, January 8, 2025, the Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Erardo, Eladio martyr, Gúdula, Jorge Eremita, Luciano martyr, Máximo bishop, Natalán, Patient, Severino de Norico.. Although today is known for Saint Apolinar and with which the Christian religion pays tribute to people in Spain. The saints that are celebrated today are collected in the Roman Martyrology and that is where they are officially extracted from. This is a catalog that the Vatican updates to include the canonizations that occur each year.





