Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Saint of Saint Arnold Janssen among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

Saint Arnold Janssen, born in 1837 into a German Catholic family, began his work as chaplain of the Ursulines, where he founded a missionary newspaper that gave him recognition. This attracted the attention of the bishop of Hong Kong, who asked him to found a missionary community. However, restrictions imposed by the Reich on the creation of new religious congregations led him to move to Holland in 1875, where he founded the Society of the Divine Word. Their work expanded throughout America and Africa, and in the latter continent arose the creation of the Servants of the Holy Spirit, the female branch of the Society, as well as a third congregation dedicated to Perpetual Adoration.

On this Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Our Lady of Banneaux, Ableberto, Alejandro el Acemeta, Arsenio Eremita, Bonito, Efisio, Francisco Fernández de Capillas, Habacuc, Isidoro de Alejandría, Ita, Juan Calibita, Macario the Elder, Malardo, Mauro, Pablo de Tebas, Patrocinio, Probo, Raquel, Remigio de Reims, Secundina, Tarsicia, Yeudiel. Although today it is known for Saint Arnold Janssen and with which the Christian religion pays tribute to people in Spain. Below you will find a list of the saints or saints which correspond to today, Wednesday, January 15, 2025, according to our Hispanic tradition and the dates of celebration of Christian festivities, all of them related to events in the life of Jesus and the history of the church.





What meaning does it have in our days to celebrate the saints? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church has set a day on the calendar to remember the festival of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days that we find in a year we can commemorate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith continues to this day. Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the list from which, today, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, adding new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican. Today’s name day January 15 The saints list is much broader for each day. Today it is not only Saint Arnold Janssen but we also commemorate the onomastics of: © Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)

