Saint Damasus, bishop of Rome of Spanish origin, fought to preserve the Nicene faith in the face of divisions and heretical doctrines. He encouraged Saint Jerome to translate the Scriptures into Latin and showed great devotion to the tombs of the martyrs, beautifying them with inscriptions. He is revered as the patron saint of archaeologists.

Today, they are the people who will celebrate their Saint. The Catholic Church commemorates Saint Damasuson this Wednesday, December 11, 2024. But, in addition, Daniel, Fidel, Maravillas de Jesús, Pablo de Mérida, Victorico also have importance today.

This festival has meant that, at least once a year, Christians can celebrate the day on which the saint who bears their name was canonized. But what does this mean? celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary life of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less echo in society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively celebrate this day.

