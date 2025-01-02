Today, Thursday, January 2, 2025, the Christian Saints celebrate the Saint of Saint Basil the Greatfollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

Saint Basil the Great is a saint venerated by the Orthodox Church and considered one of the four Fathers of the Greek Church, along with Gregory of Nazianzus, John Chrysostom and Athanasius. He firmly defended the Nicene Creed and confronted heresies in the early Christian Church, combating Arianism and the teachings of Apollinaris of Laodicea. In addition, he held the position of bishop of Caesarea.

On this Thursday, January 2, 2025, the Catholic Church commemorates the saint of Adelardo, Airaldo, Argeo, Bladulfo, Juan Bueno, Silvestre. Although today it is known for Saint Basil the Great and with which the Christian religion pays tribute to people in Spain. He Roman Martyrology collects the names of the saints as we know them. This name refers to a kind of encyclopedia that the Vatican updates by replacing new saints after canonization.





The day of the celebration of saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the christian tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? The Christian religion has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who, in addition, suffered persecution by those who repudiated the Catholic faith. Right here you can consult the complete list of the saints that we can commemorate today, Thursday, January 2, 2025 in reference to the Christian tradition that has to do with Spain. Discover who are the saints you can congratulate today, at ABC.es. Today’s name day January 2 The saints list is much broader for each day. Today it is not only Saint Basil the Great but we also commemorate the onomastics of: Adelardo

Airaldo

Argeo

Bladulfo

Juan Bueno

