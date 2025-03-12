San Innocent and Pope It is celebrated today, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 according to the calendar of the Christian Santoral, among other names.

San Innocent I was elected Pope in 401, happening to Pope San Anastasio I. During his papacy, he worked on the defense of the rights of the papacy and ensuring compliance with the liturgical and canonical norms of the Church. While he was in the Imperial Court in Ravenna, negotiating with the Visigoth -alaric king, Rome was looted by the Goths. Upon his return, he dedicated himself to rebuilding and repairing the damage caused by invaders in the city. San Innocent died on March 12, 417.

The Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today Wednesday, March 12, 2025 is San Innocent and Pope and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today, the people called Maximiliano de Tébestes, Elpegio, José Zhang Dapeng, Luis Orione, Pablo Aureliano and Teófanes are also known for the day.

Today, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 there are many Santos and holy that are celebrated on the occasion of this Christian tradition that is so intrinsic in our daily culture. Discover in ABC all the names of the Santoral that are celebrated just today.









This holiday has achieved that, at least, once a year, Christians can commemorate the day in which the saint who bears his name was canonized. But what does this mean? Celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary life of those Christians who preceded us and that bear our name. And, although he has less and less echo in society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively celebrate this day.

The names of which today Wednesday, March 12, 2025 commemorate their saint are obtained from Roman martyrology. This catalog brings together and adding new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman martyrology And so the list is completed.

What saints are held today March 12?

In the Catholic Church the number of Santos, due to its great story, it is very high, so several onomastics are celebrated on the same day. Today, March 12, the people called Maximiliano de Tébestes, Elpegio, José Zhang Dapeng, Luis Orione, Pablo Aureliano and Teófanes celebrate their saint thanks to:

