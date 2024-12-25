Today, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, the Christian Saints celebrate the Saint of Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christfollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

December 25 commemorates the Nativity of Jesus Christ, the day on which, according to the Bible, he was born in Bethlehem of Judea by divine conception, nine months after the Virgin Mary miraculously conceived him.

The Catholic Church celebrates the name day of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, is Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today it is known for the day mentioned above, people called Our Lady of Bethlehem, Anastasia, Eugenia, Noelia, Natalia also celebrate their saint.

He Roman Martyrology lists the names of the saints as we know them. This name refers to a type of book that the Vatican updates by admitting new saints after canonization.

From ABC we put at your disposal the entire list of saints which are celebrated today on the occasion of this tradition so deeply rooted in the Christian faith and which makes the saints list so extensive.

Saints of today December 25

Although today's commemoration is Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ, the saints' list is much larger so today Our Lady of Bethlehem, Anastasia, Eugenia, Noelia, Natalia also commemorate their saint.

