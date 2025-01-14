The Christian Saints celebrate today, Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the Saint of Saint Datiusamong others.

Saint Datius, a Byzantine bishop, was appointed Bishop of Milan in the year 530. After the Gothic attack on his city, he traveled to Rome seeking the support of Belisarius to defend Milan. Later, he moved to Constantinople, where he witnessed the prohibition of the Three Chapters, a measure against which he opposed, firmly defending the cause of Pope Vigilius. He remained in the city with the pontiff until his death in 552.

On this Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the Catholic Church commemorates the saint of Divine Shepherdess of Souls, Marian dedication, Dacio, Engelmaro, Eufrasio, Félix de Nola, Fermín de Gévaudan, Glicerio deacon and martyr, Macrina la Mayor, Nino, Potito , Prisciliano.. Although today it is known for Saint Datius and with which the Catholic religion pays tribute to people in Spain.

Right here you can consult the complete list of the saints that we can celebrate today Tuesday, January 14, 2025 in reference to the Christian tradition that has to do with Spain.









Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the catalog from which, in our days, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, adding new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.

The day of the feast of saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the catholic tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? The Christian religion has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who, in addition, suffered the torture of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.

Today’s name day January 14

The saints list is much broader for each day. Today it is not only Saint Datius but we also commemorate the onomastics of:

