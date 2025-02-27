Thursday, February 27, 2025 San Gabriel de la Dolorosa Among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Santoral.

San Gabriel de la Dolorosa, born in Assisi in 1838, was an Italian religious who grew up in a deeply Christian family. After studying at Salle, he continued his education at the School of the Jesuits. He decided to enter the passionist’s novitiate, where he developed a life of intense devotion. Although his life was short, dying at 23 due to tuberculosis, it was marked by his deep piety, his dedication to prayer and penance, and his unconditional love for God.

Why do we celebrate the Saint Day of each person? This tradition comes from the Catholic Church and celebrates the life of a relevant person within the Catholic religion that he dedicated/delivered his life to bring the Christian faith to the people who needed it.









He Roman martyrology Pick up the names of the Santoral as we know it. This name refers to a kind of encyclopedia that the Vatican is updated by admission of new saints after the canonization.

