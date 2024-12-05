Today, Thursday, December 5, 2024, the Christian Saints celebrate the Saint of Saint Sebasfollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

Saint Sebastian, born in Mutalasca around the year 439, near Caesarea of ​​Cappadocia, began his religious life by joining the monks of Pasarion in Jerusalem. He soon joined the monastery of Abbot Theochrist. His life took a turn in 473, when he left his previous existence behind and retired as a hermit to the Kidron Valley. As he advanced on his spiritual path, he attracted disciples who joined him in his grottoes, giving rise to what would later be known as the Great Laura. His wisdom and virtues led him to be appointed leader of all the solitary hermits of Palestine.

Today, Saint Sebasthe Catholic Church celebrates the name day of Juan, Marutas, Meletius, Osmundo, Sigiramnio, Sola. On this Thursday, December 5, 2024, it is known as San Sebas and they are the people who will be able to celebrate this day. What meaning does it have in our days to celebrate the saints? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church has set a day on the calendar to remember the festival of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days that we find in a year we can commemorate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith continues to this day.





The saints that are celebrated today are collected in the Roman Martyrology and that is where they are officially extracted from. It is a book that the Vatican updates to include the canonizations that take place each year. Today, Thursday, December 5, 2024 there are many saints and saints that are celebrated on the occasion of this Catholic tradition that is so intrinsic in our daily culture. Discover on ABC all the names of the saints that are celebrated today. Saints of today December 5 In the Catholic Church the number of saintsdue to its great history, is very high, which is why several name days are celebrated on the same day. Today, December 5, people named Juan, Marutas, Melecio, Osmundo, Sigiramnio, Sola celebrate their saint thanks to: Juan

