Santa Catalina de Bologna It is celebrated today, Sunday, March 9, 2025 according to the calendar of the Christian Santoral, among other names.

Santa Catalina de Bologna, born in a well -off family in Bologna, entered the 13 -year -old in a community of Franciscan tertiary in Ferrara. There he wrote * Treaty of spiritual weapons * Before joining the monastery of Claries. As a girlfriend teacher, she inspired many young people to religious life. Later, Pope Calixto III appointed her Abbess of the Monastery of Corpus Domini in Bologna, where she lived according to the Santa Clara rule.

The Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today Sunday, March 9, 2025 is Santa Catalina de Bologna and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today the people called Bruno, Roman, Paciano, Vital de Castronovo are also known for the day.

On the day of the Holy Holiday it originates in our culture thanks to the Christian tradition That was installed in Spain. But what does the saint really mean? Catholicism has taken every day of the year to Remember (commemorate) To those important Christians who also suffered the torments of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.









The names of which today Sunday, March 9, 2025 commemorate their saint are obtained from Roman martyrology. This catalog brings together and complements new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman martyrology And so the list is completed.

Right right here you can consult the complete list of the Santoral That we can celebrate today Sunday, March 9, 2025 in reference to the Christian tradition that has to do with Spain. Discover who the saints or holy are whom you can congratulate today, at ABC.es.

Saints today March 9

In the Catholic Church the number of Santosdue to its great story, it is very high, so several onomastics are celebrated on the same day. Today, March 9, the people named Bruno, Francisca Roman, Paciano, Vital de Castronovo celebrate their saint thanks to:

Bruno

Roman Francisca

Paciano

VITAL DE CASTRONOVO

