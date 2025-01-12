The Christian Saints celebrate today, Sunday, January 12, 2025, the Saint of Saint Anthony Mary Pucciamong others.

Saint Anthony Maria Pucci, Italian priest and parish priest of the Church of Saint Andrew in Viareggio, distinguished himself for his support of parish institutions. Beginning in 1847, she founded new organizations to address the pastoral needs of the time, such as the Congregation of Christian Doctrine, the Congregation of Christian Mothers, and the Company of Saint Louis. His efforts helped strengthen the faith of his parishioners and expand support for associations dedicated to the needy and charity. Tragically, he died in 1892 due to purulent pneumonia contracted while caring for a sick person he had been caring for.

The Catholic Church celebrates the name day of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today, Sunday, January 12, 2025, is Saint Anthony Mary Pucci and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today it is known for the day mentioned above, people named Alfredo, Arcadio de Mauritania, Benito Biscop, Bernardo de Corleone, Cesárea, Elredo, Eutropio, Ferreol, Margarita Bourgeoy, Martín de León, Nazario, Tania, also celebrate their saint. Tatiana, Tigrio, Victoriano..

He Roman Martyrology collects the names of the saints as we know them. This name refers to a kind of encyclopedia that the Vatican updates by replacing new saints after canonization.









The day of the saints’ festival has its origin in our culture thanks to the catholic tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? The Christian religion has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those important Christians who, in addition, suffered the torture of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.

Today, Sunday, January 12, 2025, there are many saints and saints that are celebrated on the occasion of this Christian tradition that is so intrinsic in our daily culture. Discover on ABC all the names of the saints that are celebrated today.

Saints for today January 12

In addition to the festival of Saint Anthony Mary Pucciwhich we celebrate today, other name days are commemorated in the Catholic Church. This is due to the large number of saints who, throughout the centuries of history, have earned this distinction. For this reason today, January 12, we also celebrate:

Alfred

Arcadius of Mauretania

Benito Bishop

Bernard of Corleone

Caesarean section

Elredo

Eutropius

Ferreol

Margaret Bourgeoy

Martin de Leon

Nazario

Tanya

Tatiana

Tiger

Victorian.

© Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)