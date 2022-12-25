León, Guanajuato.- What saint is celebrated today, Sunday December 25? the name of the one whose holy morning is celebrated is that of Nativity, It is a female name of Latin origin, whose meaning is ‘birth’.

December 25 is the day of the Nativity, or birth of Jesus, son of God the Father who came to redeem humanity from its sins. Therefore, this day is celebrated Christmas.

For this reason, the Church each year celebrates one of the most beautiful texts of Christianity, whose name is the Calenda or Christmas Proclamation. He prays like this:

“Innumerable centuries have passed since the creation of the world, when in the beginning God created heaven and earth and formed man in his image; after also many centuries, since the Most High placed his bow in the clouds after the deluge as a sign of alliance and peace; twenty-one centuries after the emigration of Abraham, our father in faith, from Ur of Chaldea; thirteen centuries after the departure of the people of Israel from Egypt under the guidance of Moses; about a thousand years after David was anointed as king, in the sixty-fifth week according to Daniel’s prophecy; in the one hundred and ninety-fourth Olympiad, the seven hundred and fifty-two year of the founding of the City, the forty-second year of the empire of César Octavio Augusto; being the whole world at peace, Jesus Christ, eternal God and Son of the eternal Father, wanting to consecrate the world with his most merciful coming, conceived of the Holy Spirit, nine months after his conception, was born in Bethlehem of Judea, made man, of the Virgin Mary : the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ according to the flesh.

This and other saints are celebrated on December 25:

Our Lady of Bethlehem

Saint Anastasia

Saint Eugenia