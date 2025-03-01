San David de Wales It is celebrated today, Saturday, March 1, 2025 according to the calendar of the Christian Santoral, among other names.

San David de Wales, also known as ‘Dewi’, was an influential bishop and is venerated as the patron saint of Wales. He founded the Monastery of Mynyw (Menevia), where he promoted spiritual life among his disciples. In addition, he established a dozen monasteries in the region and participated in the Brefi Council.

On this Saturday, March 1, 2025, the Catholic Church celebrates the Holy of Albino de Angers, Eudoxia, Félix III, Inés Tsao Kueiying, León Lucas, León de Vasconia, Rosendo, Siviardo, and Suitberto. Although today is known for San David de Wales and with which the Catholic religion tributes people in Spain.

The saints that are held today are collected in the Roman martyrology And that is where they are officially extracted. It is an encyclopedia that the Vatican is updating to include the canonizations that occur every year.









This holiday has achieved that, at least, once a year, Christians can commemorate the day in which the saint who bears his name was canonized. But what does this mean? Celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary life of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less importance in society compared to previous times, there are many who still celebrate this day.

Next you will find a list of the saints or holy That correspond to this Saturday, March 1, 2025, according to our Hispanic tradition and the dates of commemoration of the Christian festivities, all related to the events of Jesus’ life and the history of the Church.

Saints today March 1

In addition to the celebration of San David de Waleswhich we celebrate today, other onomastics are commemorated in the Catholic Church. This is due to the large number of saints who, over the centuries of history, have been gaining this distinction. For this reason today, March 1 we also celebrate:

Angers albino

Eudoxy

Félix III

Inés Tsao Kueiying

León Lucas

Lion of Basqueia

Rosendo

Siviardo

and Suitberto

© Library of Christian Authors (Jl Repetto, All Saints. 2007)