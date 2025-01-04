Saturday, January 4, 2025, the Saint of Saint Angela among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

Although she initially did not show great interest in the Christian faith, Saint Angela of Foligno experienced a radical transformation after the loss of her husband and children. He decided to give himself completely to God, renouncing his property and joining the Franciscan order. In this community, he lived profound mystical experiences related to the Passion of Christ. *The Memorial*, a book written by Brother Arnaldo, collects all his teachings, consolidating itself as a key work in mystical spirituality.

Today, Saint Angela, the Catholic Church celebrates the name day of Rigoberto, Abrúnculo, Cayo, Ferreol, Gregorio, Hermes, Rigomerio, Faraidis, Isabel Ana. On this Saturday, January 4, 2025, it is known as Santa Ángela and they are the people who will be able to celebrate this day. The day of the celebration of saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the catholic tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? The Christian religion has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who, in addition, suffered the torture of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.





He Roman Martyrology collects the names of the saints as we know them. This name refers to a type of book that the Vatican updates by admitting new saints after canonization. Today, Saturday, January 4, 2025, there are many saints and saints that are celebrated on the occasion of this Christian tradition that is so intrinsic in our daily culture. Discover on ABC all the names of the saints that are celebrated today. Today’s Saints, January 4 In the Catholic Church the number of saintsdue to its great history, is very high, which is why several name days are commemorated on the same day. Today, January 4, people named Rigoberto, Abrúnculo, Cayo, Ferreol, Gregorio, Hermes, Rigomerio, Faraidis, Isabel Ana celebrate their saint thanks to: Rigoberto

Abrunculus

Fell

Ferreol

Gregory

Hermes

Rigomerio

Faraidis

Isabel Anna © Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)

