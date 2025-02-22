Today, Saturday, February 22, 2025, the Christian Santoral celebrates the Holy of San Maximiano de Ravenafollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

San Maximiano de Ravena was a bishop for ten years, between 546 and 556, and became the first western to hold the Archbishop’s title. During his stay in Constantinople, he developed a close relationship with Emperor Justinian, who asked Pope Vigilo to consecrate Maximian as a bishop of Ravena. Upon his return to Italy, he promoted the construction of Churches and worked to solve the schism of the three chapters.

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, the Catholic Church commemorates the saint of Abilio, Papias, Pascasio, Margarita de Cortona. Although today is known for San Maximiano de Ravena and with which the Catholic religion tributes people in Spain.

The day of the tribute of Los Santos originates in our culture thanks to the Christian tradition That was installed in Spain. But what does the saint really mean? Catholicism has taken every day of the year to Remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who also suffered the torture of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.

Roman martyrology It is the name that receives the encyclopedia from which, today all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations made from the Vatican.

Santoral today February 22

The Santoral is much broader for each day. Today not only is it San Maximiano de Ravena but we also celebrate the onomastics of:

Abilio

Papias

PASCASIO

Margarita de Cortona

