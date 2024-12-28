Saturday, December 28, 2024, the Saint of Holy Innocents among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

On December 28, the Day of the Holy Innocents is celebrated, in memory of the massacre ordered by King Herod. In this tragic event, Herod ordered the execution of all children under two years of age in Bethlehem, with the aim of eliminating the newborn Jesus of Nazareth. The massacre was provoked by the visit of the Three Wise Men, who, by not revealing to Herod the exact place of Jesus’ birth, unleashed their wrath.

The Catholic Church celebrates the name day of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today, Saturday, December 28, 2024, is Holy Innocents and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today it is known for the day mentioned above, people named Antonio, Gaspar del Búfalo, Teona also commemorate its saint.

He Roman Martyrology lists the names of the saints as we know them. This name refers to a kind of catalog that the Vatican updates by replacing new saints after canonization.









From ABC we put at your disposal the entire list of saints that are celebrated today on the occasion of this tradition that is so deeply rooted in the Catholic religion and that makes the saints list so extensive.

What meaning does it have in our days to commemorate the saints? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church has set a day on the calendar to remember the festival of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days that we find in a year we can remember the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith continues to this day.

Today’s name day, December 28

The saints list is much broader for each day. Today it is not only Holy Innocents but we also commemorate the onomastics of:

Anthony

Gaspar del Bufalo

Theona

© Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)