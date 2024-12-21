Saint Peter Canisius It is celebrated today, Saturday, December 21, 2024 according to the calendar of Christian saints, among other names.

Saint Peter Canisius, born in the Netherlands to a Catholic family, always aspired to be a priest. Therefore, he studied theology in Cologne and lived a life of deep devotion until 1543, when he joined the Society of Jesus. His main task was to stop the expansion of Protestantism in Cologne, especially after the deposition of the archbishop. Later, he participated in the Council of Trent and moved to Rome, where he met Saint Ignatius of Loyola. Saint Peter Canisius lived in several European cities, such as Ingolstadt, Vienna and Prague, and was called “Boniface” due to his tireless work to strengthen the Catholic faith in Germany, earning recognition as that country’s apostle.

The Catholic Church celebrates the name day of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today, Saturday, December 21, 2024, is Saint Peter Canisius and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today it is known by the day mentioned above, people named Anastasius, Festus, Glycerius, Micah, Severinus, Themistocles also celebrate their name day.

Today, Saturday, December 21, 2024, there are many saints and saints that are celebrated on the occasion of this Christian tradition that is so intrinsic in our daily culture. Discover on ABC all the names of the saints that are celebrated today.









The saints that are celebrated today are collected in the Roman Martyrology and that is where they are officially extracted from. It is an encyclopedia that the Vatican updates to include the canonizations that occur each year.

The day of the feast of saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the christian tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? The Christian religion has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who, in addition, suffered the torments of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.

What saints are celebrated today, December 21?

In the Catholic Church the number of saintsdue to its great history, is very high, which is why several name days are celebrated on the same day. Today, December 21, people named Anastasius, Festus, Glycerius, Micah, Severinus, Themistocles celebrate their saint thanks to:

Anastasio

Festus

Glycerium

Micah

Severino

Themistocles

© Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)