San Modesto de Tréveris It is celebrated today, Monday, February 24, 2025 according to the calendar of the Christian Santoral, among other names.

San Modesto de Tréveris was a bishop of the city during the invasion of the Frankish and Childerico I. kings. of the Word of God.

Today, San Modesto de Tréveristhe Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of Sergio de Capadocia, Etelberto, Evecio, Pedro Palatino. On Monday, February 24, 2025 he is known by San Modesto de Tréveris and are the people who can celebrate this day.

He Roman martyrology List the names of the Santoral as we know it. This name refers to a kind of catalog that the Vatican is updating by replacing new saints after the canonization.









Today, Monday, February 24, 2025 there are many Santos and saints that are commemorated on the occasion of this Christian that is so intrinsic is in our daily culture. Discover in ABC all the names of the Santoral that are celebrated just today.

Why do we celebrate the Saint Day of each person? This tradition comes from the Christian faith and commemorates the life of a relevant person within the Catholic Church that he dedicated/delivered his life to bring the Christian faith to the people who needed it.

Saints today February 24

In addition to the feast of San Modesto de Tréveriswhich we celebrate today, other onomastics are commemorated in the Catholic Church. This is due to the large number of saints who, over the centuries of history, have been gaining this distinction. For this reason today, February 24 we also celebrate:

Sergio de Capadocia

Etelberto

Evecio

Pedro Palatino

© Library of Christian Authors (Jl Repetto, All Saints. 2007)