León, Guanajuato.- What saint is celebrated today, Tuesday, January 3? To the saint, Genoveva her name is of Welsh origin, meaning ‘white wave’.

Genevieve may have been born between 419 and 423 in the village of Nanterre, near Paris. His father owned a country house and a flock of sheep that provided wool for his wife, Geroncia, to spin. His father, Severo, was probably a Romanized Frank, and his mother, Gerontia, of Greek descent.

She gave herself to God very young, leading a consecrated and ascetic life probably since she was 16 years old. When Genoveva was old enough, she took charge of grazing the sheep on the banks of the Seine River, or on the slopes of Mount Valerio.

When she was seven years old, she was impressed by the lives of the saints that her parents told her. and at night, Genoveva promised to consecrate her life to God.

When Genoveva was already ten years old, the news reached the village of Nanterre that two of the most illustrious bishops of Gaul were going to pass through there. A few days later Germán, bishop of Auxerre, and Lupo, bishop of Troyes arrived, they went to French Brittany by order of Pope Celestine I to combat the heresy of Pelagius, who denied original sin.

The two bishops stopped at a small church in Nanterre dedicated to the martyred Saint Maurice. The villagers went to receive the blessing. During a sermon that Bishop Germán gave to the community, it is said that a supernatural light began to shine on the girl Genoveva’s forehead.

Then the bishop called her, kissed her forehead and prophesied to her parents that this girl would be great before the Lord, and that he would direct many infidels and sinners who with his intercession would achieve salvation.

The girl then told the bishop that she had promised the baby Jesus that she would be his wife, and the bishop replied that God had accepted her offer, and that she should return the next day to be married.

The next day, Genoveva went with her parents to church, where Bishop Germán, placing his hand on her head, consecrated her to God. and hung around his neck a copper medal with the sign of the cross engraved on it.