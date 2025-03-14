Today, Friday, March 14, 2025, the Christian Santoral celebrates the saint of Santa Matildefollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

Santa Matilde was born in the year 895, daughter of Count Dietrich of Wesfalia, and became queen consort of Eastern France. In 909, he married Enrique El Pajarero, Duke of Saxony, who would later be crowned King of Germany. Together they had five children. After the death of her husband in 936, a dispute arose between her descendants on the throne, with her children Enrique and Otón competing for the title, although they reconciled in 947. Matilde managed to get Enrique appointed Duke of Baviera, while Otón was crowned as Otto I. After these events, he retired to the monastery of Nordhausen, where he died in 968.

Today, Santa Matilde, the Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Alejandro de Pidna, Lázaro de Milan, Leobino de Chartres, Paulina de Fulda.

He Roman martyrology Pick up the names of the Santoral as we know it. This name refers to a kind of book that the Vatican is updated by replacing new saints after the canonization.

Why do we commemorate the Saint Day of each person? This tradition comes from the Catholic Church and commemorates the life of a relevant person within the Christian faith that he dedicated/delivered his life to bring the Christian faith to the people who needed it.

