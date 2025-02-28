The Christian santoral celebrates today, Friday, February 28, 2025 the saint of Santa Maranaamong others.

Santa Marana, originally from Aleppo and from a well -off family, decided to leave her home to retire to an isolated cell with her servants. In that place section of the city, he dedicated himself to one year of silence, using the word only to deal with spiritual issues. He broke his retirement twice: to make a pilgrimage to the holy places and to venerate the tomb of Santa Tecla in Isauria.

The Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today Friday, February 28, 2025 is Santa Marana and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today, the people called Osvaldo and Blessed Antonia de Florencia, Timoteo Trojanowski and Daniel Alejo Brottier are also known for the day.

On the day of the celebration of the saints it originates in our culture thanks to the Catholic tradition That was installed in Spain. But what does the saint really mean? The Christian religion has taken every day of the year to Remember (commemorate) To those important Christians who also suffered the torments of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.









Roman martyrology It is the name that the encyclopedia receives from which, today all the names of the Saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations made from the Vatican.

From ABC we put at your disposal the entire list of the Santos that are commemorated today on the occasion of this tradition so entrenched in the Catholic religion and that makes the saint so wide.

Santoral today February 28

In the Catholic Church the number of Santosdue to its great story, it is very high, so several onomastics are commemorated on the same day. Today, February 28, the people named Osvaldo and Blessed Antonia de Florencia, Timoteo Trojanowski and Daniel Alejo Brottier celebrate their saint thanks to:

© Library of Christian Authors (Jl Repetto, All Saints. 2007)