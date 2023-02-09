Leon, Guanajuato.- What saint is celebrated, today February 9? Saint Apolonia, patron saint of dentists, is commemorated and those who suffer from dental pain.

Since the Middle Ages, it has been used to ask for help with dental ailments. Saint Apollonia was a 3rd century martyr, born in Alexandria, Egypt.

Saint Apollonia was born under the gift of life and God’s decision, her parents, Apollonia they could not have children.

being pagans, they invoked numerous gods with the purpose of gaining his favor and to have offspring. However, the years passed and they still did not conceive. When they had already lost the illusions of being parents. Apollonia’s future mother heard about the Virgin Mary from a group of Christians.

The womanSo, in his despair, asked whom they called the Mother of God to grant her the favor of conceiving a child.

Soon after, the woman became pregnant by Apolonia. The gift received moved the saint’s parents to approach the Christianity.

Later when Apollonia I was still a girl heard from his mother the story of his birth and she also decided to approach God and all the Christian faith.

“They knocked out all their teeth”: In times of Emperor Philip the Arab (249 AD), the highest imperial authority in Alexandria, became started a new chase against Christians. Those who professed faith in Christ were often dragged from their homes, killed, and their property looted.

Christians used to be accused to attract andhe bad omen and many spoke of prophecies about disasters and tragedies because of him, because his presence irritated the gods.

We recommend you read:

It was in this context that Apolonia ended up in the hands of the soldiers of the emperor Saint Dionysius, Bishop of Alexandria, recounts his martyrdom:

“They captured her and beat all her teeth out. They built a bonfire on the outskirts of the city, and threatened to burn her alive if she refused to repeat impious words after them (whether it was blasphemies against Christ, or an invocation to the pagan gods)”. Then the Patriarch continues: “Granted a respite, requested by her, he quickly threw himself into the fire and burned to death.”

With information from Aciprensa