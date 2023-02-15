Leon, Guanajuato.- What saint is celebrated today Wednesday February 15, 2023? The Catholic calendar indicates that each February 15 commemorates Saint Onesimus, servant of Philemon and converted to Christianity by the apostle of the Gentiles, Saint Paul.

Philemon, was leader of the Church in Colosse and possessor of great fortune in the city, had Onesimus as a slave until this one day he decided to run away.

Reason for which Pablo himself wrote a letter dedicated to him, the Epistle to Philemon, one of the books collected in the New Testamentin which he asks him to welcome his servant again, but as Christian brother.

After these words, the apostle met Onesimus and baptized him, converting him to Christianity. After, the fugitive went before Philemon, who forgave his flight and granted him freedom, taking advantage then to return to Pablo and become a preacher.

Fragment of verses 13-15 of the Epistle to Philemon (250). Photo: CC

Although, Catholic tradition does not recognize that the blessed will run away from his master’s home, Rather, it tells that Onesimus “separated” from it, because slavery during those first centuries was one of the great problems of society that has already been dealt with by researchers from the Oxford University, among others, that they used this letter to prove the existence of slavery.

For him Pope Benedict XVI, what this writing reflects is actually a test of the transforming role of Saint Paul as the Christian who wanted to change their closest environment and improve society.

An aspect that was also picked up by Luther in the writing ‘We are all Onesimus’ (1541). In addition to these, the calendar reminds another series of saints and blessed. This is the list of saints who also celebrate their saints today.

Saint Claude La Colombiere

saint decorous

holy georgia

san quinidio

Saint Severus of Valeria

saint siegfried

saint walfrid

Blessed Angel Scarpetti