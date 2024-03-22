In it today's saints, March 22faithful from all over the world and the Catholic Church celebrate Saint Nicholas Owena builder and craftsman.

What saint does the Catholic Church celebrate on March 22?

Saint Nicholas Owen was an English martyr who lived during the 16th century, during the period of the persecution of Catholics in England under the reign of the Queen Elizabeth I.

It was one of the Forty Martyrs of England and Walesa group of Catholics who were executed for their faith during this period.

Saint Nicholas Owen was a builder and craftsman expert in the construction of secret hiding places for Catholic priests and for those who opposed religious persecution.

These hiding places, known as “priests' caches,” provided shelter and protection to persecuted clerics and those who helped them.

Despite efforts to keep his work secret, Saint Nicholas Owen He was arrested and tortured by the English authorities. He refused to reveal the location of the hideouts and died under torture in 1606.

Where is the largest celebration held in honor of Saint Nicholas Owen?

The largest celebration in honor of Saint Nicholas Owen It can take place in England, especially in places associated with that country's Catholic history, such as Westminster Cathedral in London.

Where in Mexico is the largest celebration held in honor of Saint Nicholas Owen?

In Mexico, the celebration in honor of Saint Nicholas Owen It can be held in various churches and parishes dedicated to him in different parts of the country, especially those with a devout Catholic community and awareness of the history of religious persecution.

What is the most popular prayer to pray to Saint Nicholas Owen?

“Oh Saint Nicholas Owen, brave witness of the Catholic faith in times of persecution, pray for us that we may persevere in our faith and be brave witnesses of the Gospel. Amen.”