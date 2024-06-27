He June 27ththe Catholic Church celebrate the festival of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

What saint does the Catholic Church celebrate on June 27?

Our Lady of Perpetual Help It is a Marian devotion represented in a Byzantine icon dating from the 15th century. This icon shows the Virgin Mary holding the Child Jesuswith the Archangels Saint Michael and Saint Gabriel on Both Sides. The history of the icon is a mix of tradition and legend.

The icon was brought to Rome by a Cretan merchant in the 15th century and placed in the Church of St. Matthew on the Esquiline Hill.

During the French Revolution, the church was destroyed, and the icon disappeared for a time. It was rediscovered in the 19th century and given to the Redemptorist Missionaries, who placed it in the Church of Saint Alphonsus Liguori in Rome, where it resides to this day.

Pope Pius IX, when delivering the icon to the Redemptoristsasked them to spread the devotion to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and since then, this devotion has gained great popularity throughout the world.

Where is the largest celebration held in honor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help?

The largest celebration in honor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help It takes place in Rome, Italy, in the Church of Saint Alphonsus Liguori, where the famous icon is located. This church is the center of world devotion to Our Lady of Perpetual Helpand attracts numerous pilgrims, especially on its festival on June 27.

Where in Mexico is the largest celebration held in honor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help?

In Mexico, one of the largest celebrations in honor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help takes place in the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Mexico City. This basilica is an important center of Marian devotion in the country and attracts many faithful during the festival.

What is the most popular prayer to pray to Our Lady of Perpetual Help?

The most popular prayer to pray to Our Lady of Perpetual Help is the following:

“Mother of Perpetual Help,

Grant that I may call on your name without ceasing,

for your name is the help of those who live and the salvation of those who die.

Oh Mary, sweeter than honey and more delicious than honey,

Your name is life, health and strength for the soul,

May your name be praise on my lips and comfort in my heart.

Amen.”