Leon, Guanajuato.- What saint is celebrated on January 31? It commemorates the life and work of Angela de Foligno: since he was a teenager he was characterized by a worldly conduct of life and by an apparent indifference towards God.

He was born in Foligno on January 4, 1248 in a wealthy family, lost father at an early age and received a superficial education from her mother that led her to consider his youth away with faith.

Angela was beautiful, intelligent, passionate, wife of a notable person from Foligno with whom he has several children. Even though she was away from God, Unfortunate events in her life made her get closer, situations such as: the violent earthquake from 1279, a hurricane impetuous and then the long war against Perugia They led Angela to fear hell and to think about the precariousness of life.

The desire was born in her approach the sacrament of penance, but according to the chronicles.

“Shame prevented him from making a full confession and for this he was left in torment.” In prayer, he obtained from Saint Francis of Assisi the assurance that he would soon have known the mercy of God.

Angela returned to the confessional and this time she was totally reconciled with the Lord. At the age of 37, she gave up many things, her affections, herself. After the near and premature death of his motherof the husband and their children sold everyone his goods distributing the proceeds to the poor.

In 1291 he entered the Third Order of Saint Francis., under spiritual direction of Fray Arnaldo, fellow citizen and consanguineous, who later became his biographer, author of the famous “Memorial”. angela always added charitable activity alongside the latter, assisting with tenderness to lepers and to sick, in which he saw the Crucified Christ.

known already alive as Magistra Theologorumpromoted a theology based on the Word of God, on obedience to the Church and on the direct experience of the divine in its most intimate manifestations.

He died on January 4, 1309. On October 9, 2013 pope francis fulfilled what had already been started by his predecessors canonizing Angela of Foligno by equivalence.