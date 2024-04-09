He April 9ththe Catholic Church celebrates the feast of Saint Casilda of Toledoan 11th century saint born in Toledo, Spain. Casilda was daughter of the Muslim king Ali of Toledobut despite his origin, he converted to Christianity.

What saint does the Catholic Church celebrate on April 9?

According to the tradition, Casilda suffered from a chronic illness and, after hearing about the healing virtues of water from a spring Christian, traveled there to drink it.

It is said that upon reaching the spring, its symptoms disappeared miraculously. This event led her to embrace the Christian faith.

Casilda He lived the rest of his life in devotion and penance, dedicated to charity and service to those in need. It is reported that she shared her wealth and belongings with the poor and sick, and she gained a reputation for holiness among the local inhabitants.

Where is the largest celebration held in honor of Santa Casilda de Toledo?

The largest celebration in honor of Saint Casilda of Toledo It could take place in the city of Toledo, Spain, where his birthplace is located and where his memory is revered.

Where in Mexico is the largest celebration held in honor of Santa Casilda de Toledo?

In Mexico, although not celebrated as prominently as in Spain, some parishes or communities may honor Saint Casilda of Toledo in this date.

What is the most popular prayer to pray to Saint Casilda of Toledo?

“Oh Saint Casilda, who found healing and faith in Christ, intercede for us before the Lord so that we can also find strength and hope in our faith. Amen.”