Russia handed over to the Ukrainian side a draft document at the peace talks being held by Moscow and kyivand awaits a response from its authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said today.

“As of today, we hand over to the Ukrainian side our draft document, which includes absolutely clear and developed formulations. The ball is in his court, we await a response,” said the representative of the Russian Presidency.

Peskov did not specify any timeframe for this response, saying only that “it depends on the Ukrainian side.”

“But I reiterate once again, and we have said it several times, that the dynamics of the work of the Ukrainian side leaves much to be desired, the Ukrainians do not show a great tendency to intensify the process of talks,” he added.

The city of Mariupol is besieged by shelling by Russian forces.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who pointed out that kyiv constantly changes the previously discussed agreements and departs from its own proposals.

“Naturally, this has very bad consequences from the point of view of the effectiveness of the talks”said.

This same Wednesday, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, stated in a television appearance that Russia “has not trusted these people for a long time,” referring to the Ukrainian negotiating team.

“On the part of the office of the person who calls himself the president of Ukraine and has the corresponding powers, we heard the request to start talks, and Russia did not reject this request,” he recalled.

However, he noted, “from there began, as always, a circus in a figurative and direct sense on the part of the kyiv regime: that they come, that they do not come, that they participate, that they do not participate… Were we ready for that? in Moscow? Of course, yes,” he said.

Zajárova pointed out that in recent years this has been precisely kyiv’s approach to the talks, and recalled the failure to comply with the agreements

from Minsk.

“It is a classic scheme, which allows us to ensure that it is not an independent regime and that it is controlled from outside. And second, the talks are a diversionary maneuver,” he added.

