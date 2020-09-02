Highlights: Metro, which has more than one line, will start on September 7

Entry and exit gates will remain closed at metro stations located in Containment Zones

Masks mandatory for travelers, Arogya Setu app will be encouraged

Metro trains, which have been closed since 22 March, are now ready to run. During this time, the guidelines have been issued for the passengers who have to follow the rules for metro management. On 30th of August, in the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the way to run metro trains in the country from September 7 was cleared. Since the risk of corona virus is still not reduced, after five months, metro trains cannot be run unconditionally as before. This is the reason why Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held extensive discussions with the Managing Directors (MD) of all Metro Corporations. Let us know that 10 key things have gone somewhere in the standard operating procedure and guidelines of Metro operations.

– Restoration of metro services will be reviewed. If social distancing is not followed properly in congestion, the decision to run the metro can be reviewed.

– All metro services across the country will not start simultaneously. Metro services are being started in different parts of the country in a phased manner. The Metro, which has more than one line, will start from 7 September. All lines will begin by 12 September.

– Entry and exit gates will remain closed at metro stations located in Containment Zones. Also, the frequency of trains will be kept so that there is no congestion.

– Thermal screening will be done at the time of entry at the metro station. If a symptomatic person is found in the screening, he / she will be taken to the nearest Covid Care Center, hospital for examination.

– At the entry gate of the metro station, passengers will get a sanitizer for hand sanitizing. Apart from this, the places where people go, all of them will be sanitized. Train, escalator, hand rail, lift, tile, etc. will be sanitized.

Smart cards and cashless online transactions will be encouraged instead of using tokens for traveling in the metro.

– Metro will not stop at every station. Metro Rail Corporation will not intercept trains at certain stations to avoid congestion. The metro companies will decide on which station to stop the train and which not.

– Marks will be made within the metro station and the train to ensure social distancing. People have to travel keeping these marks in mind.

– The government has not mandated the Arogya Setu App to travel in the metro, but the government will encourage people to use it.

– Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has suggested people to travel in the metro with minimum luggage. Along with this, he has said that travelers should avail travel with metal luggage so that it can be easily screened.

Metro will start stage wise in Delhi

The first stage metro in Delhi will run from 7 am to 11 pm and in the evening from 4 pm to 8 pm. In the first phase of the first phase, Rapid Metro and Line-2 (Yellow Line) will be started from 7 September. In Phase 2, Line 3 (Blue Line – Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City), Line 4 (Blue Line – Anand Vihar to Vaishali) and Line 7 (Pink Line) will be started from September 9. In the third phase of Stage-1, Line 1 (Red Line), Line 5 (Green Line) and Line 6 (Violet Line) will be started from 10 September. At Stage 2, the Metro will run from 7 am to 11 pm from September 11, and from 4 pm to 10 pm. In Stage-2, Line-8 (Magenta Line) and Line-9 (Gray Line) will also be opened. Stage-3 will be implemented from September 12, in which Delhi Metro will run from 6 am to 11 pm. During this time the airport express line will also be started. With this, smart card will be mandatory for travel in Delhi Metro.

Metro will not run in Mumbai at present

The Maharashtra government has decided that the metro will not be operated in September. Therefore, Mumbai Metro and Maha Metro Nagpur service will start from 1 October. What will be the rules for this, and how will it be operational, information will be given later.