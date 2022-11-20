Home page World

Three federal states have already abolished the obligation to isolate people infected with the corona virus. Hesse should follow. An overview of the plans the federal states are pursuing.

Munich – With Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Schleswig-Holstein, three federal states in Germany have now abolished the obligation to isolate people infected with corona. This fueled the discussion about the quarantine. There are no nationwide regulations yet. The FDP is in favor of a Germany-wide abolition of the obligation to isolate, others are concerned about the rising number of corona. An overview of the plans of the federal states.

Isolation obligation for corona infected people overturned: There are relaxations in these federal states

Since Thursday (November 17), there is no longer an obligation to isolate people infected with corona in Schleswig-Holstein. Infected people will no longer have to isolate themselves for five days. Outside your own home, there is only a five-day mask requirement indoors.

The southern federal states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg have also overturned the obligation to isolate. Infected people are required to wear masks here. In addition, those who test positive are not allowed to enter any medical or nursing facilities – neither as visitors nor as staff. In principle, however, the following still applies: “Anyone who is ill and has symptoms should stay at home and take sick leave,” said the Minister of Health of Baden-Württemberg, Manne Lucha.

There are relaxations in the isolation requirement in these countries:

Bavaria

Baden-Wuerttemberg

Schleswig Holstein

Hesse (from November 23)

In Hesse, the obligation to isolate is to be abolished in the coming week. At the beginning of next week, the cabinet wants to make a corresponding decision, the State Chancellery announced on Friday (November 18). The obligation to isolate could fall as early as Wednesday (November 23). The Hessian Ministry of Social Affairs stated that many people in Germany had already been vaccinated or had been infected. Reference was also made to the declining number of infections.

Criticism from Rhineland-Palatinate – 12 federal states remain with the obligation to isolate for the time being

Rhineland-Palatinate, on the other hand, has criticized the corona policies of other countries. Above all, the state’s health minister criticized the fact that Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein simply pushed ahead. Rhineland-Palatinate does not want to decide on an end to the obligation to isolate until the end of the current regulation, at the beginning of December. “In such a question and especially in the uncertainty of the pandemic, thoroughness comes before speed,” said Minister of Health Horb.

The other federal states will initially stick to the current isolation requirement. These include Saarland, Saxony, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bremen, Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. People who test positive must remain in quarantine for five days.

In Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia, the isolation period is even ten days. Infected people can only test themselves after five days if they are symptom-free. In Berlin, the obligation to isolate could fall in mid-December when the Senate thinks about new corona rules. (sf with dpa)