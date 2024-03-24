Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 7:07

The Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, announced this Tuesday, 19, that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) approved the plea bargain granted by former military police officer Ronnie Lessa in the investigation investigating the murder of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman, Marielle Franco (PSOL) and his driver Anderson Gomes. Lessa's testimony may be essential to answer questions that still remain about the parliamentarian's execution, which took place in March 2018.

Ronnie Lessa is accused of firing the shots that killed the councilor and her driver. Last year, Élcio Queiroz, who was the driver of the car used by the criminals, also reached a plea agreement. The rapporteur of the Marielle case at the STF is minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“The award-winning collaboration is being processed in secret from the courts, obviously this minister (Alexandre de Moraes) did not have access to it, as is evident, but we know that this award-winning collaboration, which is a means of obtaining evidence, brings extremely important elements that leads us to believe that we will soon have a solution to the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco”, said Lewandowski. “This procedure strictly followed due legal process,” he added.

Who ordered Marielle to be killed? It's because?

According to Lewandowski, the case is close to being resolved. Lessa's plea bargain must be essential to discover who the perpetrators of the crime are and the motivation behind the executions.

Last year, when former Minister of Justice and current Minister of the STF, Flávio Dino, announced the plea bargain agreement with Queiroz, Dino said that the testimony would put the perpetrators in the crosshairs of the police investigation. Despite the interview with the driver responsible for the crime, the names of those planning the execution have not yet been released.

As a councilor, Marielle took a stand against racism and police violence, denouncing abuse of authority by security professionals. At the City Council of the capital of Rio, she participated in a commission created to monitor the developments of federal intervention in public security in the State, which carried out operations to combat crime in local communities.

Domingos Brazão was named as the mastermind during the investigations

In October last year, a report from the portal The Intercept Brasil stated that Élcio Queiroz said in his plea bargain that the order to execute Marielle came from the counselor of the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TCE-RJ) Domingos Inácio Brazão, which led to the case being referred to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). As investigations indicate, Lessa would also have named Brazão as the mastermind.

In an interview with Globe at the time, Brazão stated that Lessa “must be wanting to protect someone” when naming him in a plea bargain as the person who ordered the crime.

“Lessa must be trying to protect someone. The police have to find out who. I was never introduced to Marielle, Anderson, nor Lessa and Élcio de Queiroz. I've never been with them. I don't have my name involved with militiamen. The PF will not participate in such a setup, because everything that is said in a statement has to be confirmed”, said the counselor.