Kamala Harris is just a heartbeat away from the presidency, to use the traditional phrase Americans have used to describe the vice presidency. Indeed, neuf vice-presidents saw their fate shift in full mandate, among them Johnson, who was sworn in on Air Force One after the assassination of Kennedy, or Ford, who became president after the resignation of Nixon. But in normal times, the vice-president remains in the shade. Officially, he has almost no power.



But then, what role for Kamala Harris? The 56-year-old former prosecutor has the image of an energetic woman. His appointment is first and foremost a strong symbol. Kamala Harris is the first black woman to hold this position. “I may be the first woman in this post, but I won’t be the last”, She had launched. She will also have a decisive role in the Senate, where there is currently perfect equality between Democrats and Republicans. According to the American Constitution, it will be she who will have the power to decide the votes.

The JT

The other subjects of the news