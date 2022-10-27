What does the Minister of the Interior do? Find out all the details on the role and skills of the Interior Ministry in our in-depth study!

The Ministry of the Interior it is one of the dicasteries that has undergone fewer changes in the years since the unification of Italy in 1861. It is also among the most important public bodies as it deals with the administration of all matters concerning the State at the internal management level. The seat of the Ministry of the Interior since 1925 is the Viminale Palace. The current Interior Ministerin office since October 22, 2022, is Matteo Piantedosi.

Minister of the Interior, what are you doing? All the details

From the Ministry of the Interior depending on the State Policethe National Corps of fire fightersi prefects and the municipal and provincial secretaries. It is also a component of the Supreme Defense Council. The main functions of the Minister of the Interior are regulated by decree law no. 304 of 30/6/99:

Guarantee of the regular constitution of the elected bodies of local authorities and their functioning, regulation of local finance and electoral services, supervision of civil status and registry office and collaboration with local authorities

Protection of public order and security and coordination of the police forces

General administration and general government representation on the territory

Protection of civil rights, including those of religious denominations, citizenship, immigration and asylum

The tasks of the Minister of the Interior are governed by decrees no. 676 of 5/6/76 and n. 398 of 7/9/2001 of President of the Republic.

The Minister of the Interior is also public security authority pursuant to art. 1 of Law no. 121 of 1/4/81: “The Minister of the Interior is responsible for the protection of public order and security and is a national public security authority. He has the top management of public order and security services and coordinates the tasks and activities of the police forces on this matter. The Minister of the Interior adopts the measures for the protection of public order and security.

Useful links:

Site of the Ministry of the Interior: www.interno.gov.it/it

