Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes they are in the middle of a legal conflict in order to reconcile the days of custody of their youngest daughter Mine. However, prior to the appointment, the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program shared details about how the player found out about the Ampay of his ex-partner with Anthony Aranda Live.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda have been in a relationship since the ampay was broadcast on the Magaly Medina program; In addition, the model assured that Rodrigo Cuba and she would have terminated their relationship a short time ago.

What does Rodrigo Cuba ask for in the lawsuit?

Rodrigo González read what Rodrigo Cuba was going to ask for when making this complaint: “(That) he be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of one year and 8 months, and a fine of 180 days (. ..). A civil compensation in the amount of S/ 200,000 for non-pecuniary damage and damage to the person (…)”, this because the ampay of Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda was broadcast on the Magaly Medina program.

The relationship of ‘Gato’ Cuba and Melissa before the ampay

This document recounts how the attitudes of both were, days before the ampay of Melissa Paredes with Anthony Aranda; Likewise, Rodrigo Cuba clarifies that they still had a relationship.

Rodrigo González read the reason for filing the complaint against the model: “Due to dishonorable conduct and serious injury that makes life together unbearable. (…) The defendant left home, but above all, I have been faithful to her and I have honored her”.

“My person was always aware of her and our daughter, unfortunately she was also infected (COVID-19). Proof of this are the various chats in which we treated each other with complicity and love on those dates (…) I decided to give it a space, but always thinking that it was momentary due to the stress and heavy workload”, it is mentioned to clarify that a couple relationship still existed.

Whatsapp messages from Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes

During the broadcast of “Love and Fire”, Rodrigo González read the messages that Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba sent to each other to coordinate the days that each one could be with little Mía. Likewise, they analyzed each sentence sent by those involved.

The meeting of ‘Gato’ Cuba and Melissa Paredes

After seeing each other in the conciliation center, Rodrigo Cuba was very uncomfortable and made some statements for the cameras of La República: “Mrs. Melissa Paredes intends to ignore our previous agreement.”

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba go to a conciliation center

Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba and Melissa Paredes were again face to face in a conciliation center, after both signed their divorce on November 29, 2021. On this occasion, the ex-spouses went to the conciliation center in Miraflores in a calm manner and they avoided giving any type of statement to the press, apparently, they seek to solve their problems peacefully.

Melissa Paredes assures that she was not unfaithful to ‘Gato’ Cuba

In the May 16 edition of the program “En boca de todos”, Melissa Paredes spoke about the controversy in which she was involved with the ‘Activator’, since it was the cause of her separation from her daughter’s father. On this occasion, the former driver specified that she did not commit any fault in her home formed with the athlete Rodrigo Cuba. “Although many do not believe it, there are no victims here, there are only two culprits,” she said.