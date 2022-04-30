By the date 13 of the Professional League Cup 2022the penultimate of the Regular Phase of the Argentine First Division contest, River Plate will visit Sarmiento in Junín and Boca Juniors will be the local Barracas Central, both on Saturday.
Although the two are thinking about the Copa Libertadores de América, where the group stage is in full swing and both “Millonarios” and “Xeneizes” have as their main objective to qualify for the round of 16, they cannot neglect the domestic tournament, in looking to get into the rooms. We review probabilities.
The only result that helps River to qualify for the quarterfinals today is to beat Sarmiento de Junín. If that happens, and furthermore Argentinos Juniors do not beat Platense on Monday, they will ensure one of the first two places in the area to define the series at home, except for a miracle, since their goal advantage is much higher than that of their rivals. rivals.
River is second to Racing (28) with 23 units, the same as Newell’s, which has already lost to San Lorenzo at the start of the day. Argentinos closes the temporary classifieds with 21, the same as Gimnasia (he has already beaten Patronato) and Sarmiento, who if he beats “Millo” will surpass him in the table.
River will be measured in the Monumental with Platense for the last date. We will have to see in what conditions he arrives: it will depend a lot on his result against “Green”.
The only result that allows Boca to qualify for the quarterfinals today without depending on other results is to beat Barracas Central in La Bombonera. If that scenario occurs and Tigre also loses to Vélez, Boca will secure second place in the group to define the quarterfinals at home against the third in Zone A (today, their rival would be Newell’s).
Students is the leader with 28 points, Mouth second with 21: Aldosivi and Tigre are one unit away from “Xeneize”, but Martín Palermo’s team has one more game because they already lost to “Pincha” on Friday night. He takes five points from Colón and Barracas, his rival today, with six at stake.
On the last day of the regular phase, Sebastián Battaglia’s team will face Tigre, another one who is fighting to qualify. Anything can happen, in a definition that promises to be exciting.
#River #Boca #qualify #Final #Phase #Professional #League #Cup
Leave a Reply