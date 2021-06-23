The Red The classification is played this afternoon (6:00 p.m. in the Iberian Peninsula) against Slovakia and, depending on the position they occupy, meet who would be their rival in the round of 16 in the European Championship. Luis Enrique’s men can finish in first, second, third or fourth position after today’s game, and depending on what happens in Group E and the rest, the round of 16 crosses will be defined.
We see who the opponents of La Roja can be in the first round:
The first classified of Group E can be measured against the third parties of groups A, B, C or D, being paired with a specific one depending on the third parties they accompany. With those in groups A and D mathematically inside, there are four possible combinations of the initial 15.
If Spain finished leader, it would play on Tuesday June 29 at Hampden Park in Glasgow, at 9:00 p.m. peninsular, being the stake that would close the round of 16. His possible rivals would be the following:
Those of Andriy Shevchenko would be Spain’s rival if it ends up leading and if the best third parties come from the combination of ACDE or ACDF. Thus, finishing first in Group E would give Spain a 50% chance of facing Ukraine.
Those of Jaroslav Silhavy would be the rival of Spain if it leads Group E and if the combination of the best third parties is ADEF. The Czechs would have a 25% chance of being Spain’s rival if they finish first in the group.
Those of Markku Kanerva would be Spain’s rival if it leads Group E and the combination of the best third parties is ABCD. The Finns would have a 25% chance of being Spain’s rival if they finish first in the group. However, it is difficult for the third in Group F not to access the next phase, as there should be a win against them.
If Spain finishes second in Group E, their only possible rival is second in Group D, in this case Zlatko Dalic’s team.
This hypothetical stake would take place on Monday, June 28 at 6:00 p.m. peninsular at the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen.
The two possible combinations of best third parties including Spain in Group E would be ACDE and ADEF, which would lead to the very tough Belgium of Roberto Martínez.
This match would take place on Sunday, June 27 at 9:00 p.m. peninsular at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, assuming the equator of the round of 16.
