The Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament group has given us exciting matches and dramatic outcomes. This Sunday the return matches of the remaining series (Toluca vs. Tigres and Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Atlas) will be played and the keys for the semifinals will be defined. In case two results are combined, we will be able to see two classic duels at this stage of the tournament.
If the appropriate results are combined, the Clásico Regio and the Clásico Nacional will be played in the Clausura 2023 semis. But what does it depend on for these clashes full of rivalry and history to take place?
What is needed for the two classics to be played in the semifinals
In order for these two classics to be played in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, it is necessary for Tigres to maintain its advantage against Toluca in the second leg this Sunday. The UANL team beat the Red Devils by a score of 1-4 at the Volcán, so they practically have a foot and a half in the next phase.
What does Tigres have to do to play against Monterrey in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023?
Robert Dante Siboldi’s team will visit the Nemesio Diez Stadium this Sunday, May 14, with the ticket practically in their pocket. However, his matchup against Rayados, his main rival in Liga MX, depends on the outcome of the other series.
What does Chivas have to do to play against América in the Clausura 2023 semifinals?
For both classics to be played in the semifinals, Chivas de Guadalajara will have to turn Atlas around on the global scoreboard. The Sacred Flock fell by the slightest difference in their visit to the Jalisco Stadium in the middle of the week. If the team led by Veljko Paunovic manages to turn the result around, in the next phase they will face Club América.
What results would the regional and national classics avoid in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023?
If Toluca or Atlas manage to emerge victorious from their respective series, the regional and national classics will not be played. For this to happen, it is necessary for both Tigres and Chivas to win their keys.
