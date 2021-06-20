After the draws against Sweden (0-0) and Poland (1-1), to The Red It is only worth beating Slovakia on the last day to be among the top two in their Eurocup group. Other tables could allow him to advance as one of the four best thirds, but he would already require other combinations of other stakes.
Spain has not been able to win in its first two games and that is why it will not reach its last with ease. On Wednesday 23rd he will face off against the Slovaks and will have options to be in any of the four positions in Group E. We will see what must happen to finish in each of them:
1. Win over Slovakia and wait for Poland to beat Sweden.
2. Win over Slovakia and for Sweden to draw so as not to have more goals in favor than Spain. Right now, the Swedes have 2 and The Red, 1.
3. As Sweden and Spain tied (0-0) in their match, if they end up tracing results in the group, it would be broken through the Fair Play ranking. In this case, the one with the fewest points would enter from the front. Three are given by expulsion, one by yellow and three by double yellow.
Interestingly, they also tie in this criterion, with two cards per selection. If after the celebration of the match the tie was not undone, Spain would pass as leader because it started the tournament with the best UEFA ranking.
1. Win over Slovakia and let Sweden win over Poland.
2. To win against Slovakia and for Sweden to draw ending with more goals in favor than Spain.
3. Win over Slovakia, who tied everything with the Swedes and they finished with a better score in the Fair Play ranking mentioned above.
1. Draw with Slovakia and that Poland does not beat Sweden.
It should be noted that it will have an advantage over other third parties, since it will know the result of four of the five that will compete to enter among the classifieds. Unlike those who dispute their matches before, you will know what result you need to be in if you cannot finish in the top two of your group.
1. Don’t beat Slovakia and Poland beat Sweden.
2. Lose against Slovakia and Poland draw so that the goal difference is favorable to the Poles. For example, if Spain loses by two or more goals and there is a draw in the other group match, it would be eliminated.
3. Losing by one goal against Slovakia, that Poland tied with Sweden to have the same records as Spain and in the tiebreaker by Fair Play ranking Poland was better. The Red he has 2 points for 2 yellows, while the Poles have 7 for a double yellow and four cautions.
This last combination is highly unlikely, as Spain should receive six points in that section and Poland none on the last day, given that they started the tournament ahead in the UEFA rankings.
