There is one date left for the end of the group zone of the Professional League Cup and Boca and River fulfilled the goal of qualifying for the quarterfinals. They both won the weekend and made sure they were in the next round.
Xeneize beat Barracas Central 2-0 and It was confirmed that he will be in second position. This means that it will play in the Bombonera in the quarterfinals, against the team that finishes in third position.
El Millonario thrashed Sarmiento de Junín 7-0 and for the time being he only made sure to play the final round. It is currently in the second position, but still placing in the top two was not guaranteed and play in the Monumental.
In case of being third, the Superclásico would be played on the Boca field. What has to happen for us to have a duel between the biggest in the country? River will have to lose the next match against Platense at home and there we will have to see other results.
In case Gallardo’s team loses, Argentines Juniors can pass it if they win their two games (against Platense and Unión). Another that can pass it mathematically is Newell’s, although it seems impossible that it can match the goal difference (today there is a difference of three points and the Millionaire has a difference +18 and Rosario +4).
#results #needed #Superclásico #Boca #River #quarterfinals
