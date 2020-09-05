The drums of the start of LaLiga are already sounding (next weekend), but at the transfer market he still has a long month. Because the end of last season was delayed until the end of July, the transfer market does not officially opened until August 4 and thus the end it is delayed until the next October 5 at 23:59:59 hours. In front there’s still a month left that is presented very busy, because many clubs still have to deal with many signings and sales. Here we tell you, one by one, what is ahead of each LaLiga Santander club.

Real Madrid

Except surprise, Real Madrid will not go to the market to reinforce the template. Has incorporated Lunin in the squad after the departure of Areola and will be the replacement for Courtois and also to Odegaard, who was originally going to stay another season on loan at Real Sociedad but Zidane has decided to count on him next season. The whites have moved in the exit operation and are making cash. They have left, in the form of a transfer or assignment, several footballers: Achraf, Óscar Rodríguez, Kubo, Reinier, Vallejo, Brahim ... The future of Reguilón, for which offers have arrived, Bale, James and Mariano.

Barcelona

The culebron Messi seems to have come to an end for the time being. The Argentine star will continue one more season at Barcelona. But the club still has to turn to other fronts, such as the restructuring of Koeman’s squad. The transfer of Luis Suárez to Juventus has been complicated and Wijnaldum, from Liverpool, sounds to get there. Many unknowns are still in the air, although they play with the advantage that they will not start LaLiga until September 26, because their first two days are postponed after having played Champions in August.

Atlético de Madrid

The rojiblancos have barely moved in the market and they only have one month left to face various operations. There are several footballers who are in the window, such as Arias, Vrsalkjo, Hermoso, Herrera, Lemar and Costa. Atlético is looking for a midfielder and a Forward (Cavani and Luis Suarez). They could also incorporate a left back.

Seville

Lopetegui has seen his squad reinforced with the signings of Rakitic and Óscar Rodríguez, although they still need to reinforce the back area. A goalkeeper must arrive (Bono), wings for both bands and a central. Offers are heard to leave, but none arrive. Must place to almost all loaned who return, as is the case with Roque Mesa or Amadou, who have high chips. An offer would also be heard for Mudo Vázquez, who enters his last year of contract and if someone offers a high amount, he could leave Sevilla.

Villarreal

The Submarine has made several important movements, and very cheap, in the first month of the market with the arrivals of Coquelin and Parejo from Valencia and Kubo from Madrid. But there would still be a couple of arrivals left to finish propping up Emery’s project. Amen to the arrival of Rulli, a central and a mid-center would still be needed, although it is preferred to continue to have Anguissa. In the exit operation, it is necessary to resolve the future of Dani Raba, who points to a loan, and Chakla, who would leave if Villarreal sign a right central.

Real society

Little movement has had the set txuri-urdin, except for the departure of Odegaard, which they had, but ended up recovering Madrid. As a substitute they have brought David Silva, which ended the contract with Manchester City and has become a great emotional blow for all the realistic fans. Few more moves are expected, such as the arrival of a center-back and the departure of Kevin and Sangalli.

Pomegranate

Granada is one of the teams that has moved the most and that has practically the squad almost closed. He maintains Foulquier, Vallejo and Gonalons and has also incorporated Luis Milla, Soro and Jorge Molina.

Getafe

Getafe has been reinforced in attack with the signings of Únal and Cucho Hernández. The striker from the rojiblanco subsidiary Poveda and the City Palaversa midfielder also arrived. They are looking for a player for the right wing, a position in which they do not have specialists. But the arrival of a player would have to be in the form of a loan. In the exit operation, the departure of Mathías Olivera to Atlético de Madrid can be announced.

Valencia

Moved summer in Mestalla, many of its stars have left with controversy, something that the fans did not like. In addition to captain Parejo, Coquelin, Ferran Torres and Rodrigo also left the club. These last two have left 53 million in the coffers. Cillessen has yet to be found equipment. Offers of the rest of the players would be studied if they arrived and were good. Especially for Gameiro, although Gracia loves the French forward. Regarding incorporations have everything to do: they prioritize the arrival of a central and a pivot. SIf Cillessen leaves, he will have to sign a goalkeeper and the same would happen with the forward.

Osasuna

The rojillos have bought Enric Gallego and Navas, who were ending loan. They have also paid for Juan Cruz and Torró. Still They would be left with a couple of attacking players, a left back and a wing player. Juan Villar will appear in the sales section.

Athletic

Athletic still trying to sign Javi Martínez, but there are financial complications. On the lions’ agenda there is also Belenguer as an option. In the exit operation, the Herrerín and Larrazabal folders are pending.

I raised

In addition to the arrivals of De Frutos, Dani Gómez, Malsa and SonThey would be interested in signing a goalkeeper, a center-back, a midfielder and a forward. Players like Cantero (Lugo) and Guti (Zaragoza) like them. The problem pTo face any of these operations is that They have almost no financial margin to sign and must first release several players. Players like Luna, who earns almost a million and a half per season, would be on the starting ramp. Hernani and Sergio León They are also in the market and Cárdenas, Arturo Molina and Pablo Martínez could leave in the form of a loan, like Pepelu, who will go to Portugal.

Valladolid

The Valladolid team has signed Weissman, Javi Sánchez (for which they exercised the purchase option), Luis Pérez, Orellana and Bruno González. They still have to sign a creative midfielder, a right-back, a center-back and a forward. To cover these positions, the names of Grenier (Rennes), Roque Mesa (Seville), Dardier (Espanyol), Dumiri (Mallorca) and Arnáiz (Leganés) have sounded. Where fewer names are coming out is behind. They also have work in the exit operation: Antoñito, Luismi, Aguado, Anuar, El Hacen, Chris Ramos and Sekou.

Eibar

The gunsmith set has seen how Orellana, Charles and Escalante marched and they still have to decide the future of Olabe, Asier Benito and José Antonio Martínez. Regarding arrivals, Eibar need a left back, a left winger and a forward. For now, only Kadzior and Recio have arrived.

Betis

The verdiblancos have just presented Montoya, Claudio Bravo and Víctor Ruiz, so that they only need a left-handed side to reinforce the squad. In the departures section, no movement is expected unless an interesting offer arrives for Carvalho or Mandi, that allows them to make cash and be able to face some more purchase.

Alaves

Alavés still has a month of many calls left. They are looking for a left-handed and a right-back in the market, as well as a central and a creative medium. On the other hand, they are looking for a team for Twumasi, Adrián Marín, Saúl, Ismael, Rafa Navarro, Verdon and Fuchs.

Celtic

For now, Baeza, Tapia and Vadillo have arrived in Vigo, It would be necessary to reinforce the squad with a goalkeeper, a central, a midfielder and a forward. Murillo, Rafinha and Carlos Fernández play for those positions. To exit, the operations of Costas, Jozabed and Toro Fernández are pending.

Huesca

The Huesca group must accelerate in this last month of the market, since he needs eight more signings to close the template. They are looking for a right back, a center back, two midfielders, two wingers and another pair of forwards. Almost nothing … But also, they have to also lighten the folders they should come out of: Jovanovic, Toro, Seoane, Escriche and Joaquín.

Cadiz

He biggest challenge for the Cadiz group it will be output multiple players due to the overbooking you have in the template. Something necessary to be able to face the reinforcements still in need do, since they are looking for two men for defense (a central and a left back), a middle and a winger. For the central position, the name of Ayala has sounded. But until players leave the club, it will be unfeasible to face more incorporations.

Elche

The group from Elche, the last to get the promotion, also has a lot to do. On your list of the purchase has pointed a goalkeeper, two right-backs and as many for the other side, a central, two mid-centers, two wingers and two forwards. Lucas Robertone, Miguel San Román, Dani Escriche and Aketxe play to cover these positions.