There is a crime that is gaining strength and victims in different municipalities of the state. It is family violence, whose figures exceed crimes such as robbery, kidnapping and extortion, to name a few. The numbers may even be more, since there are cases where the victim does not file a complaint with the Public ministry for fear of reprisals from his attacker.

In the south of the state, Mazatlan It is the most populated municipality, and therefore the one that registers the most cases of family violence. According to the statistics of the Criminal Stoplight sinaloain 2022 they documented 970 cases, a figure much higher than that registered in 2021, when there were 338. Violence inside Mazatlan homes showed a harsh reality in the month of October, with 213 reports, and then it decreased.

In December there were 60. However, this must worry the municipal authorities, who have formed special groups to address each case individually and provide legal, psychological, food and protection advice to the victims of this crime. There are several factors that are causing new cases to arise every day and it is there that the authorities must intervene to raise awareness and prevent tragic events such as the femicide.

As a result of this type of death, a special unit was formed in the municipality of Escuinapa to care for victims of this crime. The deputies in the local congress They should legislate to create more severe laws and penalties for those who violate the physical integrity of their spouse or their children, perhaps that would be one of the solutions so that there is no more family abuse.

