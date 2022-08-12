What Remains of Edith Finch was updated to versions a few days ago PS5 And Xbox Series X | SAnd Digital Foundry made the inevitable video analysis to understand how the Giant Sparrow title runs on next-gen consoles.

Available from July 28, the next-gen edition of What Remains of Edith Finch features a dynamic resolution that almost always operates at 4K real and 60 fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, while on Xbox Series S things unfortunately work differently.

In fact, Microsoft’s next-generation cheap platform doesn’t go beyond 1080p, but mostly aims for a target of 30 frames per second for most sequences, with short variations at 60 fps that prove surprisingly smooth and stable.

In general, the work done by the developers appears solid and the experience gains a lot from a visual point of view, which is evident in the comparison with the PS4 version, substantially less defined and fluid.

To find out more about this fascinating narrative adventure, check out our What Remains of Edith Finch review.