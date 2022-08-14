What Remains of Edith Finch received an upgrade a few days ago to the next-gen version for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, and Digital Foundry has made a video analysis to understand how Giant Sparrow’s title turns on the new generation of console.

The game offers a dynamic resolution that almost always operates in true 4K at 60 fps on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, while on the S, things don’t quite work that way.

Microsoft’s “low budget” platform does not go beyond 1080p, but above all it does not push the game beyond 30fps in most of the in-game sequences, with short peaks of 60 which are nevertheless stable and without any slowdowns.

The work of the developers therefore looks great, and the next-gen experience is very satisfying for the eyes, which is made more evident by the comparison with PlayStation 4, where the title appears less defined and fluid.