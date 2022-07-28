What Remains of Edith Finch is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series X | Sas confirmed by the trailer launch shown at tonight’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase.

The recent What Remains of Edith Finch leak turned out to be true, as well as the prediction that theexit of the game developed by Giant Sparrow on next-gen consoles was really imminent.

As we wrote in the review of What Remains of Edith Finch, the second project by the authors of The Unfinished Swan is a ‘purely narrative adventurea “walking simulator” in which we will meet the unfortunate Finch family.

Through the memories of the young Edit, the last remaining of the family, we will be witnesses of the tragic end of the various relatives over time, confronting each time with different situations and ways of telling.

The video points out that on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S we will be able to enjoy this fascinating experience in 4K and 60 fpsand apparently it will be possible to carry out thefree upgrade for those who own the PS4 and Xbox One versions.