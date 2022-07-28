The rumor he wanted What Remains of Edith Finch arrive on the next generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S has been confirmed tonight at theAnnapurna Showcase. One of the best titles of recent years, therefore, boasts a technical upgrade capable of bringing it to 4K and 60FPS, free for owners of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 copies.

This upgrade is already available. This is the synopsis of the game by Giant Sparrow:

“What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of bizarre tales from a Washington state family. As Edith, you’ll scour the massive Finch home, looking for anecdotes as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why he’s the last survivor in her family tree. Each newfound story will allow you to live the life of a family member on the day of her death, with plots ranging from the distant past to the present day.”

“The gameplay experience and tone of the stories are as varied as the Finches themselves. The only fixed points are the first-person perspective and the ending with the death of the family member protagonist of each story. Reduced to its essence, it is a game focused on the sensations of humility and wonder that one feels in the face of the vastness and inscrutability of the world around us.”