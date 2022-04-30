The soccer and the wrestling are two of the most popular sports in Mexicoalthough passion is experienced differently in a stadium than in a sand or in any venue where the keys and the costalazos are practiced, the people who usually attend enjoy the actions either on the field of play or on the quadrilateral.

Raúl Jiménez with the mystery of Sin Cara Twitter @MrLuchaMX

Although it is true, they are two completely different types of public, but there is something that has characterized the stands of the stadiums of soccer that give it the color and that set the atmosphere, that something is the masks of the fighters, great idols who over the decades have forged their history and created their own legend.

The Tricolor jersey in Brazil 2014 was a tribute to Pancracio Jam Media

big names like Holy, Blue Demon, thousand masks, Darkness, Canek, Jalisco Lightning, dr wagner, atlantis, Lizmark, hundred faces, Aguayo Dog, Warrior force, Mystical, Mistery Kingamong many other figures of the Pancratius that have given prominence to this important part of the popular culture of the Mexican people.

A follower of the Mexican National Team with the mystery of Dr. Wagner Jr Jam Media

An imitator of El Santo Jam Media

But what does this have to do with football? Dear reader, it has a lot to do, in the World Cups football, every time he plays the Mexican team usually it is common to see a fan with the green shirt on, but with the mask of his hero in the ring or with a charro hat, yes, there is no shortage of people who dress like him “Chapulin Colorado” or like any other iconic character from Mexico.

Omar Ortiz with the cover of Blue Demon Jr Twitter @srperezpolanco

It must be remembered that soccer idols have generated friendship with the talented gladiators who risk their lives to the delight of the respectable, although it is true, there was a time when it was common to see soccer players celebrate their goals or their saves with masks , for example, Gabriel Pereira on his way through Blue Crossmade the celebration common by putting on the cover of the Mystic “Prince of Silver and Gold” every time he scored.

Gabriel Pereyra celebrated his goals with the Místico mask Twitter @SoyReferee

Around the same time, between 2005 and 2006, the then goalkeeper of the extinct Chiapas Jaguars, Omar “Gato” Ortiz put on the mask Blue Demon Jr. every time his team scored. Recently, Raul Jimenez, striker of wolverhampton of the premier league of England forged friendship with the then wrestler of the WWE, Facelesstoday Gold Ribbon.

Raúl Jiménez strikes up a friendship with Sin Cara (today Golden Ribbon) Twitter @final_mx

Although Russia 2018 masks were prohibited to avoid any act of violence, there was no shortage of Mexican fans who paid no attention and took to the streets with their costumes to create the atmosphere and show the world that Mexico It’s not just what you see on the sad news, it’s also a country full of color and fun.