What relationship do Italians have with social media and influencers?

The universe of social media is now an integral part of the daily life of Italians. From Facebook to Instagram, from Youtube to LinkedIn, every day many Italians connect to one or more social channels for the most diverse reasons. If on the one hand social media means entertainment, leisure and sharing of information and content with other users, on the other hand they are increasingly used also for professional and economic purposes, especially since the phenomenon of influencers has exploded. Adnkronos and Expleo’s Datafactor analyzed the relationship of Italians with social media. Among the ideas that emerged from the analysis, we point out, among other things, that YouTube is the social media with the highest number of subscribers, that Campania is in first place among the Italian regions for active users on social networks and that on average every month Italians spend 689 minutes on Facebook. Furthermore, a focus was dedicated to the importance of social media and influencers from a digital marketing point of view. In this sense, for example, it emerges that 56% of Italian companies in 2021 used social media for advertising purposes and that a single post uploaded by a famous influencer can be worth an average of 47,500 euros. The analysis is inspired by data obtained from various sources, including: Istat, Eurostat, Instagram, Social App, the tool developed by Datafactor to carry out research and view analysis of trends, regional interests, news and tweets. For more data on the relationship between Italians and digital technology, we invite you to read this previous article.